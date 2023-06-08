Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 Day 2, Live Score: India Eye Early Wickets After Travis Head, Steve Smith Show
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2 Live Updates: Team India eye early wickets to hault Australia's charge on Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval in London.
Ind vs Aus WTC Final 2023 Live Updates: India eye early wickets on Day 2.© AFP
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2 Live Updates: Team India eye early wickets to hault Australia's charge on Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval in London. At stumps on Day 1, Australia were in a commanding position on 327-3 at stumps after losing the toss, with Travis Head 146 not out and Steve Smith 95 not out. Earlier, India had restricted Australia to 76/3 after opting to bowl. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Final, ICC World Test Championship Final, 2023, Jun 07, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
327/3 (85.0)
IND
Kennington Oval, London
India won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.85
% chance to win
AUS 49%
Draw 39%
IND 12%
Batsman
Steven Smith
95 (227)
Travis Head
146* (156)
Bowler
Mohammad Shami
77/1 (20)
Mohammed Siraj
67/1 (19)
- 13:30 (IST)WTC Final Live: Hello!Hello and good afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the WTC Final between India and Australia.
