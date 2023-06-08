IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2 Live Updates: Team India eye early wickets to hault Australia's charge on Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval in London. At stumps on Day 1, Australia were in a commanding position on 327-3 at stumps after losing the toss, with Travis Head 146 not out and Steve Smith 95 not out. Earlier, India had restricted Australia to 76/3 after opting to bowl. (LIVE SCORECARD)

WTC Final 2023 Live Score Updates Between Ind vs Aus, straight from the Oval