IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 4: Team India Eye Wickets As 4-Down Australia Remain On Top
Ind vs Aus Live Score WTC Final Day 4: Team India eye early wickets as they look to hault Australia's progress on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval
WTC 2023 Final Day 4 Live: India eye early wickets as Australia remain on top.© AFP
Ind vs Aus Live Score WTC Final Day 4: Team India eye early wickets as they look to hault Australia's progress on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval. Marnus Labuschange was batting on 41 while Cameron Green was also unbeaten on a score of 7, while Australia led by 296 runs at stumps. On Day 3, Ravindra Jadeja removed first-innings century-makers Steve Smith and Travis Head, while Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav also got a wicket each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WTC Final 2023 Live Score Updates WTC 2023 Final Day 4 Between Ind vs Aus, straight from The Oval
Final, ICC World Test Championship Final, 2023, Jun 07, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
AUS
469&123/4 (44.0)
IND
296
Kennington Oval, London
India won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.8
% chance to win
AUS 63%
Draw 19%
IND 18%
Batsman
Marnus Labuschagne
41 (118)
Cameron Green
7* (27)
Bowler
Mohammad Shami
17/0 (10)
Umesh Yadav
21/1 (7)
