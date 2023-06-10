Ind vs Aus Live Score WTC Final Day 4: Team India eye early wickets as they look to hault Australia's progress on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval. Marnus Labuschange was batting on 41 while Cameron Green was also unbeaten on a score of 7, while Australia led by 296 runs at stumps. On Day 3, Ravindra Jadeja removed first-innings century-makers Steve Smith and Travis Head, while Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav also got a wicket each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

WTC Final 2023 Live Score Updates WTC 2023 Final Day 4 Between Ind vs Aus, straight from The Oval