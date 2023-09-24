Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Spotlight On Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin As India Await Another Australia Test
IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: India will be squaring off against Australia in the second ODI match on Sunday in Indore.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Match Live Updates: India aim to seal series© AFP
India vs Australia 2nd ODI, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Australia in the second ODI match on Sunday in Indore. The hosts have already taken 1-0 lead in the three-match series after registering a thumping five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI on Friday. It was Mohammed Shami's 5 for 51 that helped India bowl out Australia for 276 runs after captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the chase, Shubman Gill (74) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (71) put up a solid opening stand before KL Rahul (58 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) did the finishing work. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Australia Second ODI from Indore:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 12:00 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Ashwin eyes redemptionRavichandran Ashwin came up with a tidy bowling effort in his comeback game but was not able to put the Australian batters in much discomfort on a flat track. He was not able to generate much turn and his flatter deliveries were easily negotiated by the opposition.
- 11:57 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: Focus on Shreyas IyerIndia's designated number 4 Shreyas Iyer, whose fitness came under the scanner in the Asia Cup even though he was coming back from a long injury-lay off, has not been able to get time in the middle due to different reasons. While a back spasm ruled him out of the business end of Asia Cup, an avoidable run out on Friday ended his nervy 8-ball stay in the centre. The right-hander will be hoping for a bagful of runs in the coming two games which would make him and his team feel much better going into the global event.
- 11:49 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: India with 1-0 leadTeam India defeated Australia in the first ODI on Friday and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was Mohammed Shami's 5 for 51 that helped India bowl out Australia for 276 runs after captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the chase, Shubman Gill (74) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (71) put up a solid opening stand before KL Rahul (58 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) did the finishing work.
- 11:47 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI match between India and Australia, straight from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team KL Rahul Shubman Gill Ishan Kishan Ruturaj Gaikwad Mohammad Shami Ravichandran Ashwin Pat Cummins David Warner Josh Hazlewood Mitchell Marsh India vs Australia, 2023 Steven Smith Marnus Labuschagne Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Blogs
Get the Latest India Vs Australia 2023 Updates and check out Ind vs Aus Schedules and Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally.Read all the details related to and Asian Games 2023.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.