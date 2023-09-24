India vs Australia Live Score: Focus on Shreyas Iyer

India's designated number 4 Shreyas Iyer, whose fitness came under the scanner in the Asia Cup even though he was coming back from a long injury-lay off, has not been able to get time in the middle due to different reasons. While a back spasm ruled him out of the business end of Asia Cup, an avoidable run out on Friday ended his nervy 8-ball stay in the centre. The right-hander will be hoping for a bagful of runs in the coming two games which would make him and his team feel much better going into the global event.