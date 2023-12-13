India Women will be up against England Women in an One-off Test on Thursday, December 14 at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, India. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST. After an entertaining T20I series, we now shift our focus to the longest format of the game. India Women might have lost the preceding series, but they are coming into this One-off Test after winning the final T20I, which will boost their confidence.

The hosts will once again be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and she, along with her troops, will be aiming to clinch the red ball contest.

Heather Knight, the captain of England Women, will be looking forward to winning the One-Off Test following their triumph in the T20I series. However, getting over the line, in the longest format is going to be a challenge for the visitors, as the conditions are more favourable to India.

IN-W vs EN-W weather report

The temperature at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is predicted to hover around 30.7 degrees Celsius with 39% humidity.

IN-W vs EN-W Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones

Batters:Danni Wyatt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Saika Ishaque

Captain:Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

India Women vs England Women head-to-head record in Tests

India Women and England Women have faced each other on 14 occasions in Tests. While India Women have won two matches, their rivals have emerged victorious in one instance. Meanwhile, 11 encounters have concluded in a stalemate.

India Women vs England Women prediction

India Women have won two of the last five matches against England Women and will go into this clash as the favourites.