Pakistan captain Babr Azam isn't a part of the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, yet he has been the subject of raging topics in the commentary box. During the second T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Sunday, Babar's 'strike-rate' was brought up in the commentary box again, leading to an intense discussion between Simon Doull and Aamer Sohail. The two former cricketers didn't budge from voicing their opinions while commentating on the match. While Doull said he preferred strike-rates, Sohail went for averages.

The discussion between the two resulted in a viral video that has been extensively shared and debated on social media by fans.

Giving a firm opinion on Babar, Doull called him the best No. 3 batter in the world.

"Babar Azam is hands down the best #3 batsman in the world. He should not open for Pakistan. Saim and Haris should open with Rizwan in T20Is." he said.

Aamer Sohail and Simon Doull during commentary. Average vs strike-rate #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/bQuqUtjjrb — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 27, 2023

"The T20 teams are selected on the basis of averages and not strike-rates. The averages are more important than strike-rates," Sohail argued.

Sohail then said that the finest T20 batters in the world, be it Chris Gayle or AB de Villiers, have had relatively lower strike-rates but higher averages.

"I don't care about the strike rate, I look for the average. If you talk about the best players in T20I like Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers, what is the strike rate between 135 and 137?" Aamer asserted.

Doull than corrected him saying Gayle's strike-rate is 158 and De Villiers' is 145. Sohail then claimed that the South African batter's strike-rate is actually 137 in T20 internationals.

"What's Babar's strike rate?" Doull then asked Sohail who didn't fully answer the question. The former Pakistan star said, "last time I checked...." and concluded his point before mentioning the strike-rate.