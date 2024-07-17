As the Indian cricket team begins a new era under Gautam Gambhir, there have been talks over the unavailability of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. It was reported that Gambhir wants the trio to be available for the series as there aren't many ODI matches scheduled in Team India's calendar before the ICC Champions Trophy in February. After Gambhir convened his first meeting with the Indian team, a report has claimed that Rohit could cut his holiday short to join his teammates in Sri Lanka for the ODI assignment next month.

According to Cricbuzz, Gambhir, selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah held a meeting where India's new head coach explained his vision for the team and the sort of players he wants to be a part of the unit.

With the Indian team only featuring in two ODI assignments before the Champions Trophy next year, skipper Rohit, who is presently in the United States for a much-needed vacation, could decide to fly to Sri Lanka for the ODI series. Rohit, however, hasn't yet confirmed his intention.

If Rohit does join his teammates in the island nation, he would undoubtedly be the captain of the team. In a case where he gives the series a miss, the name of KL Rahul has been discussed among the top candidates for the role.

On the availability of Kohli and Bumrah for the series, the report claimed that the duo will remain unavailable for the ODI series, with a reconsideration also not expected.

It has also been reported that India's marquee all-rounder Hardik Pandya will not be available for selection in the ODI assignment. He, however, is likely to be with the team in the T20I series, though whether he will be named the team's captain or not, hasn't yet been confirmed.