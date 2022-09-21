Team India failed to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2022, due to a below-par performance in the Super 12 stage. Despite the failure, the Rohit Sharma-led side and the cricket fans got a moment to cherish for their lifetime and that was star batter Virat Kohli's much-awaited 71st century. This milestone was achieved during the Super 12 clash against Afghanistan, where he smashed an unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls. Before this, he had last hit a century in November 2019. Following his knock, Virat had taken a moment to appreciate his wife, actress Anushka Sharma and his daughter for being his pillars in tough times.

"Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in November. So, those celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually, I was bit shocked. This was a format where I least expected a ton. I have been working hard and this is a very special moment for me and for the team as well," Virat Kohli had said after scoring ton.

"It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. It gave me space to work on my game. I know there was a lot of stuff going on my outside. They really kept my perspective right. And I kissed my ring in the celebration as well. You see me standing here because of all the things that has been put into perspective by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times - that's Anushka. This hundred is dedicated to her and for our little daughter Vamika as well," he added.

The words for Anushka from Kohli moved former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, as he appreciated the batter and said such things go unspoken in men's sports.

"It's great to see him back in the runs. Great to see him back with a smile on his face. That's the thing you know? He was so happy, and I guess (he's) relieved at the end of that game. He obviously spoke very fondly about his wife's influence on the last couple of years of his life as well, which is also very nice to hear. A lot of that stuff goes unspoken about, in men's sport in particular," said Ponting on ICC Review.

"Just the impact that your family and your very close ones have on you through your career. So, it's nice to hear that but also great to see Virat back in the runs again," he added.

Talking about the clash against Afghanistan, Kohli's knock helped India post a target of 213 runs. In return, Afghanistan could manage only 111/8, as Team India won by 101 runs.

Currently, Kohli is with the India squad, which will be squaring off against Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting from September 20.