In search of their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to appoint a new head coach for the next edition of the tournament. According to a report in the Indian Express, former India batter Wasim Jaffer is set to take up the role, succeeding Trevor Bayliss, whose two-year contract ended. This will be Jaffer's third stint with the Punjab Kings, having been released as the batting consultant by the franchise ahead of this year's IPL.

The 46-year-old, who played 31 Tests and 2 ODIs for India, was the batting coach of PBKS between 2019-2021 but stepped down from his role before the IPL 2022 auction.

PBKS, who have not made it to the playoffs since 2014, blew hot and cold during the entire IPL 2024 earlier this year, finishing ninth in the points table.

PBKS are IPL's perennial underachievers, with the franchise one of the four teams yet to win an IPL title.

PBKS recorded the highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket earlier this year, chasing down 262 at the Eden Gardens to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets.

Bayliss, a World Cup winning coach who also guided KKR to two IPL trophies, failed to turn an inconsistent PBKS into a consistent outfit.

He had signed a two-year contract with the Punjab side back in 2022. However, three poor seasons on the trot, with bottom-half finishes in the table isn't what 2014 finalists were looking forward to.

Jaffer, if appointed, will bring in a fresh approach to the franchise.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is set to meet with all 10 teams on July 31 to discuss the number of retentions teams can make and the Right to Match (RTM) options in hand ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction.

A report by Cricbuzz says IPL CEO Hemang Amin sent text messages to the franchise owners on Thursday morning for the meeting on July 31, telling them that a formal invite with the venue and timing would follow.