In what can be called as a lopsided affair, Angelo Mathews' Atlanta Kings secured a convincing victory against Texas Gladiators to qualify for the Qualifier 2 in the National Cricket League Sixty Strikes tournament. Texas failed to put a par score on the board, losing all 10 wickets for a total of 93 runs, with Atlanta's South African spinner Imran Tahir doing the bulk of the damage with the ball. Chasing the mediocre total, Atlanta just lost two wickets as they overhauled Texas' total with more than 2 overs to spare.

The 60-ball format has given cricket new dimensions. Even an asking rate of over 9 isn't considered enough for teams to win matches. Texas struggled to impose themselves from the word go, with Tahir bamboozling everyone with his trickery. David Malan and Shahid Afridi opened the batting for Texas, departing or 12 and 6 respectively.

Nick Kelly was the top-scoring batter for his side, scoring 34 off 21 balls before being dismissed by Gajanand Singh. In the team's batting line-up, a total of three players incurred ducks. Tahir was sensational with the ball, bagging 4 wickets for 17 runs in 2 overs. Gajanand and Saad Humayun bagged two wickets each for Atlanta.

With the bat, Atlanta saw Sam Billings give the team a fiery start, scoring 47 runs off just 20 balls. Gajanand also contributed 26 off 13, but both lost their wickets. Tom Moores and Tom Bruce then remained unbeaten to take the team home in just 7.2 overs.

Usman Rafiq and Ashmead Nedd picked up a solitary wicket each but couldn't help Texas' case much. Courtesy of the win, Atlanta qualified for the Qualifier 2 where they will face Los Angeles Waves.