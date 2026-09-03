Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq could potentially face a ban of up to two years over the controversy surrounding his injury in the second Test against England, according to a report. Imam apparently injured himself while fielding on Day 1 of the second Test, leaving Pakistan a man down for the rest of the match. He didn't bat in either innings, despite TV visuals showing him hitting the ball around before the start of play on Day 4, as Pakistan lost the match by 194 runs to concede the series 2-0.

According to a report in Geo News, a high-level investigation committee is being established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to look into the controversy surrounding the incident.

"Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq could potentially face a ban of up to two years over controversy surrounding his injury during the second Test against England at Lord's, sources said on Wednesday," the report said.

Imam, who has been accused of faking injuries in the past, could potentially face a ban of up to two years over his actions.

The report added that the PCB has also expressed concerns over wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan's discipline and could take strict action against him in the future.

Like Imam, Rizwan could also be questioned in the coming days, and the former Pakistan captain is unlikely to be picked for the national team in the near future.

Pakistan, meanwhile, face further uncertainty after taking drastic measures following their heavy back-to-back defeats.

The visitors have dropped seven players, including Rizwan, Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, and Khurram Shahzad, called up five uncapped cricketers, and parted ways with their head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed ahead of the final Test, with white-ball coach Mike Hesson stepping in.

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts aim to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Birmingham.

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