As the acting President, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country leading to more protests. Reacting to a news report of an indefinite curfew in the Western Province, former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya lashed out at the Prime Minister on Twitter, drawing a comparison to the famous comic character Mr Bean playing cricket. "Imagine Mr Bean brought into the team despite selectors rejected him because he is an ACTOR & not a cricketer!" Jayasuriya tweeted.

"However, not only does he play when umpire rules him out refuses to leave the crease!" he added.

"No more games. Last man has no chance to bat alone in cricket. Leave GRACEFULLY," Jayasurya concluded.

Jayasuriya had earlier too targeted the President and Prime Minister using a Mr Bean reference.

"The people are getting agitated. What part of resign or go home don't you understand Mr. President and Mr. Prime Minister this is not a Mr. BEAN movie this is real life your playing with people lives," he had tweeted on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, facing a state of economic crisis, has seen several protests against the ruling government.

Security forces were seen using teargas shells and water cannons to disperse the crowd when they tried to enter the Prime Minister's office urging him to resign along with President Rajapaksa.

Police also fired some shots in the air as the protesters broke through the barricades.

Mr Wickremesinghe has already said that he will step down once an all-party government is ready to take over.