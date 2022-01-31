Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave an epic answer when he was asked about his rapport with former India captain MS Dhoni. "Very nice. I am not married to him!" Harbhajan told Cricketnext.com. Harbhajan has played a lot of cricket under Dhoni and was even the member of India's two World Cup-winning squads - 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. To be precise, Harbhajan has played 31 Tests, 77 ODIs and 25 T20Is under Dhoni's leadership. The off-spinner, however, slowly started to lose his spot to Ravichandran Ashwin post the 2011 World Cup.

"See, everyone interprets a quote differently. I just wanted to convey that a lot of things could have been better post 2012," Harbhajan said.

The off-spinner, who announced his retirement in December last year, said he still doesn't why the ODI World Cup-winning team of 2011 did not play together much after their triumph.

"(Virender) Sehwag, me, Yuvraj (Singh), (Gautam) Gambhir could have retired playing for Indian team since all of them were active in IPL as well. It is ironical that the Champions of the 2011 team never played together again! Why? Only few of them played in 2015 World Cup, why?" he asked.

Harbhajan said he doesn't have any complains against Dhoni and referred the legendary wicketkeeper-batter as a "good friend".

"I have no complaints against MS. In fact, he has been a good friend all these years," Harbhajan added.

The former off-spinner who is among the four Indians to have taken more than 400 Test wickets, said the selectors at that time "did not do justice" to their roles

"I have complaint to the BCCI, the sarkar (government) of that time. I call BCCI as sarkar. The selectors of that time didn't do justice to their roles. They didn't allow the team to be united. What was the point of bringing in new guys when the greats were still around and delivering? I once confronted the selectors on this and their reply was it wasn't in their hands and then I asked why they are the selectors, then?" he added.