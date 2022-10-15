England's hopes of pulling off a series sweep over Australia were dashed out after the third and final T20I between the two sides was abandoned due to persistent rain at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Needing 130 to win from 12 overs, Australia were 30-3 from 3.5 overs when rain forced the players from the field for the third and final time. England captain Jos Buttler smashed 65 from only 41 balls after the visitors were put into bat by Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Buttler had an interesting conversation with Mitchell Starc after the Australian pacer warned him for leaving the non-striker's end early.

In the fifth over of the match, Starc was bowling to Dawid Malan, but showed great awareness by spotting Buttler leaving his crease, while he was about to bowl the delivery.

After spotting Buttler leaving his crease, Starc warned the England captain to stop doing so, or else he will run him out.

Buttler, however, refuted Starc's claim and said that he didn't leave his crease.

"I am not Deepti, but I won't do it. Doesn't mean you can leave early," Starc said.

To this, Buttler replied: "I don't think I did."

Incidentally, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who recently ran out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end, during a women's ODI.

So, Starc took a direct dig at Deepti.

For the record, Buttler has been ran out twice at the non-striker's end.

England won the series 2-0 after the final match was abandoned.

Both England and Australia have been drawn into the same pool in the upcoming T20 World Cup, and will face off in Melbourne on October 28.