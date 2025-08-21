Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, has revealed the reason behind not pursuing a career in cricket. Sara's brother, Arjun, is also a cricketer and plays at domestic level for Goa as an all-rounder. However, Sara said that while she has countless favourite memories of her father's iconic knocks, the 27-year-old never thought about following his footsteps. "Never. It's been my brother's forte. I have played gully cricket, but never thought about it," Sara told India Today in an interview.

Sara also revealed that visiting Australia every four years when her father was touring the country is one of her favourite childhood memories.

"I distinctly remember spending New Year's Eve in Australia in Sydney, the ones we were there when we visited every four years. We would spend New Year's Eve on a boat with the whole team. That's something I will never forget," she added.

Sara also shed light on the most vivid memory from her father's playing days -- Sachin's farewell Test against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium.

"If I have to pick one vivid memory, then I would pick his retirement match. I was old enough to really understand what that meant at that point. When I was younger, I went for the games, but I never really grasped the enormity of them," she said.

On a professional front, Sara officially stepped into India's wellness landscape with the launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, Mumbai.

The studio, which opens its doors to the public on August 21, 2025, is the fourth branch of the popular Dubai-based Pilates Academy franchise.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sara Tendulkar shares, "Pilates has played a huge role in my fitness journey. My background in clinical nutrition and public health makes me view wellness as much more than just workouts or diets. It's about balance - the kind that lets you care for your health while still enjoying the little things you love. That's what inspired me to bring both together, so people can build strength and live more mindfully in a way that feels natural for them."