India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was announced on Tuesday with batter Suryakumar Yadav returning as the captain. To everyone's surprise, batter Shubman Gill, whose spot was not even certain in the team, was not only picked but was also named as the vice-captain. Apart from Gill, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya also found places in the team but Shreyas Iyer faced a heartbreaking snub, despite delivering brilliant performances in white-ball cricket. Commenting on the squad, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane picked his Playing XI ahead of the Asia Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane named Gill and Abhishek Sharma as openers, while he snubbed Sanju Samson for XI.

"Shubman he's back in the team, I'm sure he is most likely to open with Abhishek Sharma. Personally, I would like to see Sanju Samson in the team because he has done really well. Very confident guy, very good team man. I feel that is a very important thing," said Rahane.

"Sanju is a great team man, but that's a very good problem to have for the team management. In my opinion, probably Sanju Samson will sit out, though as I said, I would like him to play and be in the playing XI. But Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for the team," he added.

Notably, Samson hit three centuries in T20Is in 2024. First, he scored 111 against Bangladesh, followed by 107 and 109* against South Africa.

Then, Rahane put Tilak Varma at No.3, followed by skipper Suryakumar Yadav at 4, Hardik Pandya at 5. For the wicketkeeper's role, Rahane picked Jitesh Sharma.

In the bowling department, he chose Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh as the pacers but also stated that star spinner Varun Chakarvarthy's spot in uncertain in the XI.

"I'm really excited to see Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh bowling together in this Asia Cup. We don't want to talk too much about Jasprit Bumrah. We all know how dangerous he is. Arshdeep Singh, very confident guy, swings the ball both ways. He can bowl straight and wide yorkers as well," said Rahane.

"The 11th player will be depending on the wicket because we are playing in Dubai. Depending on the wicket and conditions either Varun Chakaravarthy or Harshit Rana," he added.