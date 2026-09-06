Indian left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore produced a spell of bowling for Gloucestershire, taking 5 wickets for just 20 runs to set up a 213-run victory over Derbyshire at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol. His efforts played a crucial role in dismantling Derbyshire's batting line-up on the final day of the County Championship encounter on Saturday, bowling them out for a score of 105. Chasing a target of 319 in the fourth innings, Derbyshire required a steady response to navigate a turning surface.

Sai Kishore was introduced early into the attack and immediately gained control of the proceedings on the pitch, choking the scoring rate and creating relentless pressure from one end of the pitch. Operating with precision, he bowled 18 overs, 12 of which were maidens, giving away almost nothing while frequently beating the bat.

His accurate length and drift exposed the opposition's top order, trapping five of their top six batters. Derbyshire struggled to cope with the spin-friendly conditions on day four, eventually falling for just 105 in 38.3 overs. Gloucestershire's slow bowlers dominated the final session entirely, taking all ten wickets in the second innings to seal the win.

SAI KISHORE: 18-12-20-5



- One of the best spells in this County Championship, he is bowling his heart out. pic.twitter.com/qpY6gqe1IJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2026

Sai Kishore ended the match with total figures of 7 for 79, following his two-wicket contribution in the first innings. Despite his relentless consistency in red-ball cricket, a formidable domestic record in the Ranji Trophy, and now back-to-back impactful County Championship stints in England, the Tamil Nadu spinner continues to be overlooked by the Indian national selectors for the Test side. Performances like this, however, serve as a reminder of his readiness for the highest level.

With the Indian national team still in transition phase, Sai Kishore could be the answer to the team's long-term red-ball ambitions under Gautam Gambhir going forward.

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