Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel believes that the national side can face a problem in the future because of the absence of a proper sixth bowler. India have made it a habit of playing five specialist bowlers but none of the top order batters are proven assets when it comes to bowling. Following India's loss to South Africa in the second T20I match, Parthiv explained that after Arshdeep Singh went for a lot of runs in his first two overs, skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not have many choices when it comes to bowling changes and that was one of the reasons that led to the defeat.

"That is something that India will have to think about. If your bowler has gone for a few runs, if you don't have another option or a sixth bowling option, like today's case where Arshdeep Singh went for 31 off two overs, it was always going to be difficult to defend that total." Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh hit rapid half-centuries for India but South Africa chased down an adjusted target to win the second T20 international by five wickets.

India, sent in to bat, were 180 for seven when rain ended the innings with three balls remaining in their 20 overs. After a delay of almost an hour, South Africa were set to make 152 off 15 overs.

Led by a 49 off 27 balls by opening batsman Reeza Hendricks, South Africa won with seven balls to spare. They took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first match in Durban was rained off.

South African captain Aiden Markram admitted that the conditions favoured his team. Rain fell in the lead-up to the match before returning at the end of the Indian innings.

"The second bit of rain helped us. The ball skidded on a bit and also affected the outfield," said Markram.

Indian captain Suryakumar hit 56 off 36 balls and Singh was unbeaten with a career-best 68 off 39 deliveries.

Suryakumar went out to bat with the total on six for two after two overs. Both openers, Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, were dismissed without scoring.

The precarious situation did not deter the captain and Tilak Varma (29) from going on the attack against some erratic bowling. They added 49 off 25 balls.

Suryakumar and Singh then put on 70 off 49 balls.

"That's the brand of cricket we want to play, whatever the situation," said Suryakumar.

(With AFP inputs)