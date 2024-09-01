The topic of Champions Trophy 2025 is creating new headlines everyday. Pakistan have been chosen as the hosts for the tournament but the question regarding India's participation still remains unanswered. Due to the political tension between the countries, India and Pakistan are yet to play a bilateral series, since 2013. Later in 2023, India also refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and the tournament had to co-hosted by Sri Lanka. For the Champions Trophy, Pakistan Cricket Board has refused to accept a hybrid model, which has further complicated the situation. Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also appointed as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). His appointment is expected to play a crucial role in the Champions Trophy's future in Pakistan.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali also commented on this situation and stated that the entire scenario is now dependent on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the unversed, PM Modi has been invited to Pakistan for a two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Governments meeting in October.

"Now, the entire decision lies on the shoulders of PM Narendra Modi. If he agrees then India may travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Otherwise, the ball will be in ICC's court and then Jay Shah will have a tough time in taking a call," Basit Ali on his YouTube channel.

Earlier in an interview with Sports Tak, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said that India should not travel to Pakistan for the competition and insisted that Dubai will be the better venue.

"Looking at the situation in Pakistan, I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan should think about it, and then the ICC will make its decision, and most likely, it will be a hybrid model, it will played in Dubai. The media gets hype, everyone's videos get likes because the big manjan is good so it will sell. So I think this is a reality and it will definitely be a hybrid model," he said.

“The safety of the players is the first priority. The safety of the players is the first priority. Respect is the second priority. There are many things. I think BCCI is doing a great job. I think all the countries will accept the final decision. I think it will be a hybrid model,” he added.