Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly urged Rohit Sharma to take more responsibility - both as skipper as well as batter - in the upcoming Test series against England. Rohit had a disastrous outing the series against Australia but the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph has more or less guaranteed his position as India captain. Ganguly praised Rohit's skills in white-ball cricket but quickly pointed out that India have not been that great in Test cricket off late. In a recent interaction, Ganguly sent a massive message to Rohit and asked him to turn things around for the side.

"What has surprised me is his form in red ball over last 4-5 years. A player of his stature and ability, he can do much better than what he has done. He must put on his thinking cap because we have 5 Tests against England and that's going to be another hard series. Just like the way it was in Australia. It's going to seam; it's going to swing. India need him to perform in the red ball but in white ball, he is one of the greatest ever," Ganguly said during Trailblazers 3.0, by RevSportz.

Ganguly added that leadership is extremely important in a series like the one against England and as a result, Rohit's role will be crucial if India want to turn their fortunes around.

"Leadership is very important. I have always said that Rohit Sharma is a fabulous captain. Because that's what I see, that's what I notice when he is captaining India. I've seen him captain Mumbai Indians. I have captained India for so many matches so I can see the traits in a captain."

"I'm not surprised that he's taken the side to greater heights in white ball. I don't know whether he's going to continue playing Test cricket but if he is hearing me, he should take the responsibility of turning things around in red-ball. India are not good at red-ball at the moment and they need to look at it, find a way to play well in England because that's going to be a very important five-Test series. Rohit has to find a way to get this team going," he added.