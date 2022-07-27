The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that the World Test Championship finals in 2023 and 2025 will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. "The IBC Board approved Lord's Cricket Ground as the host for the ICC World Test Championship Finals in 2023 and 2025," stated an official ICC media release, which came out on Tuesday evening.

The WTC final in 2021 was relocated from Lord's to Ageas Bowl, Southampton due to COVID-19, and it saw New Zealand defeating India to be crowned as the inaugural WTC champions.

The ICC Board also approved both the men's and women's FTP 2023-2027 and these will be published in the coming days.

"Daniel Vettori and VVS Laxman have been appointed to the ICC Men's Cricket Committee as current player representatives. Roger Harper has been selected as the second past player representative on the committee joining Mahela Jayawardene," stated the release further.

The ICC Board also approved the process to elect the next Chair of the ICC which will take place in November 2022. The election will be decided by a simple majority and the term of the elected Chair will run for a two-year period from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2024.

Promoted

It has also been confirmed that India would host the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup while ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Bangladesh.

"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Bangladesh for the second time, with the 2026 edition going to England for the first time since 2009. The next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025 will be staged by India and Sri Lanka will host the ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy 2027 subject to them qualifying for the event," stated the release.