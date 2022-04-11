South Africa have consolidated the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table after registering a victory in the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. Keshav Maharaj returned with seven wickets in the final innings as the Proteas registered an emphatic 332-run win. On the other hand, Bangladesh are at the ninth position in the standings. South Africa have 60 points while Bangladesh have 12 points.

Australia are at the top of the table with 72 points and their win percentage is 75 per cent. The Pat Cummins-led side had defeated England 4-0 in the Ashes and then they followed it up with a victory against Pakistan in the three-match Test series.

India are at the third spot with a win percentage of 58.33 and the Rohit Sharma-led side had last defeated Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series. India will next square off against England in a one-off Test match which will conclude the five-match Test series that took place last year.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively while WTC holders New Zealand are at the sixth spot in the standings with a win percentage of 38.88.

West Indies had defeated England in the three-match Test series but they are placed at the seventh spot with a win percentage of 35.71.

Joe Root-led England are at the bottom of the standings with a dismal win percentage of 12.50.

Next, Australia would square off against Sri Lanka in a Test series and the Cummins-led bunch would look to consolidate their top spot.