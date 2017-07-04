ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Waqar Younis Suggests 30-Over Cricket For Women, Suffers Backlash On Twitter

Waqar Younis faced the heat after he suggested a 30-over format for women cricket.

With the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup attracting a huge fan following, former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis has invited criticisms from the women's cricket fraternity. Waqar faced the heat on the social media after he suggested a 30-over format for women cricket. "@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17," he tweeted.

@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) June 29, 2017

Reacting to Waqar's tweet, Australia woman cricketer Alyssa Healy, who is also the niece of former Australian wicket keeper Ian Healy said: "@waqyounis99 Haha so what you're saying is that 530 runs in a 50 over game isn't entertaining?! With two of the best innings anyone has seen.....".

Waqar, issuing a clarification, tweeted again saying the idea is to increase popularity of the women's sport.

"Lesser overs mean faster pace,, more audience,competitive Cricket,no discrimination or prejudice toward Women #AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17," the tweet read.

Lesser overs mean faster pace,, more audience,,competitive Cricket,,no discrimination or prejudice toward Women #AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17 https://t.co/LHeSmK1k26 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) June 30, 2017

Just after Alyssa's reply to Waqar, Twitter erupted and fired several questions.

RR at WC is 5+, been 7 ??'s from 5 nations, more quicks bowling faster than ever before. Our game is transforming rapidly. Let's chat more ???? — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) July 1, 2017

2/2 comments made on a quick glimpse of anything = running the risk of knee jerk reactions & that doesn't usually find the best solutions — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) July 1, 2017

1. let's also talk why men associates teams are not suggested 30 over matches



2. why tests are not shortened to 3 days.



why women only — Runaas Deheem (@runaasdeheem) July 1, 2017

Sir don't u think that regular test cricket will make their game better?

Australia and England play it regularly and are on top in the game. — Coolstar Malik (@CoolstarMalik1) July 4, 2017

And just why do you get to decide how many overs should the women cricket teams play? I think they're capable enough to decide on their own. — Rumaisa Tirmizi (@Rumaisatirmizi) July 1, 2017

He didn't watch the Sri Lankan ladies the other day with that 170 from Athapathu either. — Karla (@DuckyMomo65) July 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Pakistan women suffered third consecutive defeat in the ongoing Women's World Cup when India outclassed them by 95 runs. India's left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht starred and picked up a five-wicket haul to lead her team to victory.

Electing to bat, India scored 169/9. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 74 runs with Bisht doing most of the damage with figures of 5/18. This was the third consecutive victory in this tournament for India. They had defeated hosts England by 35 runs in the opening match of their campaign before thrashing the West Indies by seven wickets.