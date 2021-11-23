India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj retained her No. 3 spot in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. The veteran cricketer, who has 738 rating points, is behind South Africa's Lizelle Lee (761) and Australia's Alyssa Healy (750). Meanwhile, Indian batter Smriti Mandhana also remained in sixth position with 710 points. Issued on Tuesday, the rankings also saw Jhulan Goswami maintain her second position in the bowlers' standings.

Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu saw an improvement, climbing four places to 17th position after her recent displays against Bangladesh where she registered figures of 2/24 in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier on Sunday.

The rankings also saw Bangladesh batters make plenty of progress with Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed climbing to 25th and 29th spots in the table.

Fargana recently smashed 45-runs to help her side seal a three-wicket win against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Rumana also bagged a half-century in that game.