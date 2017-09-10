 
ICC Test Rankings: James Anderson Overtakes Ravindra Jadeja To Take Top Spot

Updated: 10 September 2017 17:48 IST

Anderson's 500th Test wicket and his career-best figures of seven for 42 against the West Indies helped the pacer leapfrog Jadeja into top spot with a 12-point lead.

James Anderson became the first English bowler to take 500 Test wickets. © AFP

England fast bowler James Anderson overtook India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the latest ICC Test Bowlers Rankings released on Sunday. Anderson's 500th Test wicket and his career-best figures of seven for 42 against the West Indies helped the pacer leapfrog Jadeja into top spot with a 12-point lead. Ravichandran Ashwin continues to be third in the rankings while Rangana Herath held on to his fourth place. The 35-year-old Englishman, courtesy his brilliant bowling in the third and final Test against the West Indies, helped his team seal the Test series 2-1. Anderson, who was the top-ranked bowler in August last year, reclaimed the top spot to become the oldest bowler to do so since Australian legend Glenn McGrath (January 2006) and Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralidaran (July 2009).

In the batsmen's list, Cheteshwar Pujara continues to be the top-ranked Indian at number four, followed by captain Virat Kohli at number six. Both KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane climbed up the in the rankings by a place each to be at ninth and 10th position, respectively. However, Australian skipper Steve Smith continues to be on top.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes improved his position and achieved a career-best 20th position in the batting rankings and is placed 21st in the bowlers' list.

In the all-rounders rankings, India's spin duo Jadeja and Ashwin retained their second and third places, respectively and Stokes leapfrogged team-mate Moeen Ali to take the fourth place.

(With PTI Inputs)

