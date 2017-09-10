On His Big Day, James Anderson Overshadowed By Couple Who Kissed On Live TV

Pacer James Anderson became the first Englishman and sixth cricketer overall to claim 500-plus wickets in Test cricket. Anderson achieved the milestone on the second day of the third Test against the West Indies at Lord’s on Friday. The 35-year-old, who took the field with 497 wickets in his kitty, dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite, Kyle Hope in the first innings and then took the first West Indian wicket (Kraigg Brathwaite) to fall in the second to achieve the feat. While Anderson has every right to be ecstatic for what he has achieved, the 'Mecca of Cricket' on the same day witnessed a romantic incident that got the crowd on its feet. A man, who was there when Anderson got to his 500th Test wicket, couldn't have chosen a better moment to propose his girlfriend as the crowd gave a loud cheer for the couple. The man went down on his knees, as seen in the video and proposed his love with a ring. The girl accepted the proposal and after which the couple kissed each other.

Anderson took the best innings figures of his Test career as England completed a nine-wicket and series-clinching victory against West Indies at Lord's on Saturday. Anderson followed up his Friday feat of becoming the first England bowler and only sixth in history to take 500 Test wickets by finishing with a return of seven for 42 in 20.1 overs as West Indies were dismissed for 177 in their second innings on the third day of the third Test. That left England with a meager target of 107 and they finished on 107 for one off 28 overs as they took a three-match series 2-1.

(With AFP Inputs)