The long and excruciating ICC Champions Trophy deadlock is expected to find a resolution when the International Cricket Council sits down with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bosses for a meeting on November 29. The roadblock over the tournament's schedule emerged after the BCCI refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the event, based on the guidelines issued by the government. On the other hand, the PCB doesn't intend to see the tournament turning into hybrid mode, with India's matches taking place in UAE.

As the PCB and BCCI refused to alter their stance, the responsibility lies on the ICC to reach a middle-ground that would help the tournament take shape. The sole agenda of the Friday meeting remains to get the representatives from Pakistan and India agree on a common model.

In all likelihood, there remain just three possible outcomes of the meeting. They are:

Outcome 1: ICC sides with India on the hybrid model and Pakistan aren't left with another option but to accept it, though unwillingly.

Outcome 2: Pakistan rejects and boycotts the tournament, prompting the ICC to relocate it to another country like the UAE or South Africa.

Outcome 3: The tournament is cancelled or indefinitely postponed (only possible in a case where no resolution is found), resulting in a big financial loss to all.

The Indian team's refusal to come to Pakistan for Champions Trophy is also bound to have its repercussions on the Pakistan team's future plans. If the Champions Trophy is moved out of Pakistan (fully or partially), the PCB is also likely to boycott future ICC events in India. Such events are:

2025: Women's ODI World Cup

2025: Men's Asia Cup

2026: Men's T20 World Cup (with Sri Lanka)

2029: Men's Champions Trophy

2031: ODI World Cup (with Bangladesh)

However, the priority for ICC at present remains to unlock the Champions Trophy 2025 deadlock. Future challenges may be dealt with on case-to-case basis.