International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah has held discussions with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach ahead of the Extraordinary IOC Session in Lausanne from January 30, as the sport's inclusion at the Summer Games beyond the 2028 edition continues to gather pace. The ICC posted images from the meeting of the two leading administrators on social media on Tuesday. "Momentum continues to build around cricket's inclusion as an @Olympics sport at the @LA2028 Games and beyond, with ICC Chair Mr. JayShah meeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Mr. Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland this week," the ICC posted on X. Shah attended a seminar involving LA 2028 International Federations at the Olympic House here. He was joined by ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice with the "meeting focusing on key areas of collaboration between the ICC and the IOC in the build-up to the Los Angeles Games".

“This was the first time Mr Shah was meeting with Mr Bach and they explored potential avenues for collaboration in promoting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect within the cricketing world,” the ICC said in a statement.

“It is an exciting time for cricket with tremendous opportunity to engage with existing and new fans ahead of the LA 2028 Games, paving the way for potential future collaborations with the Olympic movement that will benefit athletes, fans, and the global sporting community,” it added.

Shah said the meeting was an important milestone ahead of cricket's return to the Olympics after 128 years.

"...It was a productive meeting and an important milestone on the road to LA 2028. The inclusion of cricket in the Olympic Games represents a watershed moment for our sport and a real opportunity for transformative growth for 2028 and beyond,” Shah said.

“We discussed a range of critical issues and continued to build relationships with our friends across the Olympic movement. We look forward to the next three and half years working in collaboration with the IOC and LA 2028.” Shah, who was elected as ICC chairman last year and took over the role on December 1, has been actively pushing for cricket's inclusion in the Olympics.

He was in Brisbane last month during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and met 2032 Brisbane Olympic Organising Committee head Cindy Hook and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley with an aim to convince them to include cricket in the 2032 Olympics.

Advertisement

The sport is not yet confirmed for the 2032 edition in Brisbane.

The sport's T20 format was confirmed for the 2028 LA Games at the 141st IOC Session in 2023 which took place in Mumbai.

Cricket last featured in the Olympics at the Paris Games in 1900.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement