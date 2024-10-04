'Sixty Strikes', a tournament inaugurated by the National Cricket League, USA, received the coveted approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of its start. The National Cricket League also announced two other significant developments, with the appointment of South African businessman Haroon Lorgat as commissioner and the new backing of Dubai-based SEE Holdings for the tournament's sustainability. With cricket in the United States developing at a rapid rate following the nation's brilliant performance at the T20 World Cup 2024, the 'Sixty Strikes' tournament is expected to carry forward the rise.

With the tournament set to begin on October 4 and run till October 14, around 4,000 attendees are expected for each match. The arrival South African businessman and cricket administrator Haroon Lorgat - who played an instrumental part in developing the Decision Review System (DRS) in cricket - is a big development.

"I'm privileged to take on this role with the National Cricket League at such a transformative moment," said Lorgat.

"Cricket is a sport with the power to inspire new players and connect fans across the U.S. We're bringing something fresh, and with our focus on sustainability and global access, we are laying the groundwork to reshape American sports for future generations," he added.

The National Cricket League also expressed its intention to integrate renewable energy at match venues and encourage sustainable behaviour among fans by bringing in SEE Holdings as a partner.

Cricket legends like Wasim Akram, Sir Vivian Richards and Sanath Jayasuriya among others will mentor the teams in the 'Sixty Strikes' tournament.