Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has revealed how he tries to stay in touch with his 11-year-old son Zoraver in a spiritual manner, even though he does not get to see him anymore. Dhawan, 39, was granted divorce from his ex-wife Aesha Mukherji in October 2023, but lost custody of his son Zoraver. Although he was granted visitation rights and being allowed to connect via video calls, seemingly Dhawan has been blocked from seeing or speaking to Zoraver. Dhawan also spoke about how he would spend time with his son if he got to meet him.

"It has been two years since I've seen my son, one years since I last spoke to him. It has been difficult, but you learn to live with it. I miss him and speak to him spiritually," Dhawan said, speaking on the ANI podcast.

"I feel through affirmations that I'm conversing with him everyday, hugging him. I put my energy into it spiritually. It is the only way I can bring back my son. My sadness won't help. I manifest," Dhawan revealed.

"I already feel that I'm with him, speaking to him, playing with him. When I sit for my meditation, I visualise those things," Dhawan added.

"My son is 11 years old now, but I have seen him for only two and-a-half years of his life," he said.

Shikhar Dhawan said, "I still message my son, even though I'm blocked from everywhere".



When asked what innings of his he would show to his son if he were to meet him, Dhawan spoke emotionally.

"I would first hug him. I'll first spend time with him. Listen to what he has to say. Showing him any innings of mine is a thought that hasn't even occurred to me. I'll listen to him, know about him. Maybe if he tears up, I'll cry with him. I'll enjoy my time with him," Dhawan said.

Dhawan stated that it did not matter whether his son Zoraver watches any innings of his, and preached that his son's happiness is the sole thing important for him.

"I want him to be happy and healthy. I still message him every three or four days even though I'm blocked. I don't expect him to read them. I don't mind if he doesn't read them, it is my job to reach out. I will keep doing it," Dhawan said.

Dhawan announced his retirement from all international and domestic cricket in August 2024, having amassed over 10,000 runs for India across all formats.