Former New Zealand player Ross Taylor has written an autobiography titled 'Ross Taylor: Black And White' and he has revealed many instances from his career. From recalling the moment when one of the Rajasthan Royals owners slapped him post his poor batting performance to New Zealand's captaincy controversy, Taylor's autobiography made some shocking revelations. In the same piece, Taylor also talked about the moment when he put Australia opener David Warner in a headlock as the latter was annoying him in the lift during an Indian Premier League season.

While Taylor revealed what he did to Warner, he said that the move worked for him as he was able to control the southpaw. It is worth noting that the duo was a part of the Delhi Daredevils team (now Delhi Capitals).

"We were having a few drinks one night and Warner was getting a bit loud. By the time we got into the lift to go up to our rooms, he was being smart and annoying with it. I put him in a headlock and gave him a couple of don't argues. 'Oh f--k,' he said, 'I forgot you Islanders are strong.' It's amazing what you can achieve with a headlock and a couple of jabs to the melon: David and I have been good ever since," the former New Zealand batter said in his autobiography 'Ross Taylor: Black & White' as quoted by stuff.co.nz.

Taylor retired from international cricket this year. His career of over 16 years saw him represented New Zealand in 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is, scoring 18,199 runs overall.

Talking about his IPL career, Taylor played for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 to 2010 before joining Rajasthan Royals in 2011. He went on to represent Delhi Daredevils as well as the now defunct Pune Warriors India.