India coach and former captain Rahul Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday. Dravid is the only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships. He has played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs, and one T20I for India. The batter announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2012. He finished his career with 48 international centuries. Dravid took over the head coach's role of Team India in November, 2021.

Known for his calm demeanour, Dravid has often touched people with his attitude. That list includes Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani too.

"Happy Birthday to the most humble Person, Sir #RahulDravid. Here is Story behind this picture. I was in resturaunt having dinner with some friends in brisbane Australia during worldcup, Sir Rahul dravid entered in same restaurant where he saw me, before going to find a seat for himself he came to me & met us all with lot of respect & love, we all got pictures with him. Just Imagine a Coach of a rival team & wall of cricket sir Rahul dravid comes to say hello to you & your friends. That day I learnt a lesson "Humility is key to success" #RahulDravid," Shahnawaz Dahani wrote in a tweet.

Happy Birthday to the most humble Person, Sir #RahulDravid.

Here is Story behind this picture. I was in resturaunt having dinner with some friends in brisbane Australia during worldcup, Sir Rahul dravid entered in same restaurant where he saw me, before going to find a seat for pic.twitter.com/EAnjzlLnsn — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) January 11, 2023

Dravid recently said the Indian team was in the rebuilding phase, given the "next cycle of the T20 (World Cup)" had started. He added that youngsters will be handled patiently and will continue to get support from the team management.

"For us, it was a slightly different scenario (in the T20I series against Sri Lanka) in the sense that from the last game we played against England in the semifinal of the World Cup, we've probably only 3-4 boys in the playing XI (now)," he said.

"So, we are in a slightly different stage of looking at the next cycle of (the) T20 (World Cup). So, a slightly younger team."

Sponsored by Vuukle

With the focus shifting to the 50-over World Cup in India, Dravid feels it is the right time to give as many opportunities to youngsters in T20s as possible," he said.

"The good thing is this year we have the (50-over) World Cup. Because a lot of focus will be on the 50-over World Cup, and the World Test Championship, at least the T20 games that we have, it probably gives us the opportunity to try out a lot of the younger guys."

With ANI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

"Hopefully, We Will Play India At Some Stage": Belgium Men's Hockey Team Coach To NDTV