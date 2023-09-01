On the eve of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 clash, captain Babar Azam said that he has "learned a lot from Virat Kohli". Notably, both the batters are often compared to each other for their batting brilliance. However, both of them share mutual respect for each other on and off the field. Last month, Virat admitted that he has always held a lot of regard as well as respect for the top ODI batter.

"The debate that has been going on should be left to them. I don't want to comment on it. Everybody has their point of view. There should be mutual respect. I have been taught that we should respect our seniors. I have learned a lot from him. I have told in a lot of interviews that in 2019 I talked to him and he helped me a lot. He has been helpful," Babar said in the pre-match conference.

Babar further went on to talk about how demanding the Asia Cup has been and their attempts to find the perfect balance in the squad before the much-awaited World Cup commences.

"We cannot say that the Asia Cup is a small tournament and the best teams of Asia as well as the best players are also playing. At no point in time, you can take it easy. Preparation is definitely for the World Cup but our current focus is on the Asia Cup," Babar added.

"We are not relaxing at any point we are trying to go either way best we are trying to focus on the cricket that lies ahead of us. We are trying different combinations and we are trying to give our balanced side the most number of opportunities before the big event," Babar signed off saying.

Both teams will square off at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

(With ANI Inputs)