West Indies all-rounder Andre Russel took to social media to launch an explicit-filled rant following a controversy during the eliminator match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024. Russell, who plays for Trinbago Knight Riders, wrote that he felt 'robbed' following his team's loss against Barbados Royals. The encounter was affected by floodlight failure and after a lengthy delay, Royals were given a new target using DLS rule which they achieved thanks to an explosive knock from David Miller.

During the match, three out of the six floodlights stopped working with five balls to go in the Trinbago Knight Riders innings. They were 168/3 after 19.1 overs when the match was stopped.

The power was restored with 10 minutes to go before the cut-off time for a 5-over match and Royals were given a target of 60. Miller ended up scoring a 17-ball fifty to guide his team to victory.

“Am not the person to come on the internet and voice my opinion but this year CPL I feel robbed,” he said. “This light situation was ****ry lights came on just before the cut off time is also ****ry and then 60 off 30 balls is also a bigger ****ry and yes Andre Russell said it right is right ****ry a ****ry but I guess it's just pure ****ry,” Russell said via an Instagram story.

Earlier, Andre Russell opined that most of the Caribbean players are "just not interested in playing Tests" and it is not related to money.

With the influx of T20 franchise cricket around the world, Russell feels that red-ball cricket has lost its charm to attract youngsters towards it. Last year, senior players including Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers turned down West Indies central contracts but made themselves available for T20Is. Although, Holder has played in Tests also.

Russell, who played just one Test in his career, revealed that money is not the concern for turning down the Test opportunity.

"I don't think it's the money, I don't think money is the issue," Press Association quoted Russell as saying. "Based on the amount of T20 and leagues around the world, I think a lot of players are just not interested in playing Tests."

