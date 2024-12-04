Though rumours of a shaky relationship between MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh have existed for a long time, the former India spinner officially confirmed of all not being well between the two. In an interview, Harbhajan admitted that he and Dhoni no longer speak to each other. The Turbanator, in fact, revealed that it has been about 10 years since he last had a proper chat with Dhoni. Though the two were teammates when Harbhajan played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League from 2018 to 2020, even then their conversations were limited to on-field talks about the game.

Harbhajan also hinted that perhaps Dhoni has reasons to not speak to him. For him, however, there's no such thing towards the former India captain.

"No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his," Harbhajan said in a conversation with CricketNext, all but confirming there being cracks in his relationship with Dhoni.

Harbhajan also hinted that he tried to speak to Dhoni a couple of times but didn't receive any reply. Hence, he decided to refrain from doing so again.

"I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now. I never tried to call him because I have a lot of passion. I only ring up those who pick up my calls. I don't have the time otherwise. I stay in touch with the ones I am friends with. A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me. But if I call you once or twice but don't get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I am needed to," Harbhajan asserted.