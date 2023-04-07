South Africa and IPL legend AB De Villiers has made a surprising but funny admission. He has revealed that he often cries while watching movies. While the value the game of cricket holds in his life is known to all, his latest revelation is definitely a new one and gives his fans a window to sneak into his life off the field. De Villiers called time on his international career in 2018 while he announced retirement from all forms of the game in 2021.

"I cry in every second movie! I was watching Gladiator for the twelfth time with my kids the other day, there was a bit of violence, so I had to close their eyes from time to time. I got a tear in my eye that day," said de Villiers on JioCinema's Hangout feed.

The South African superstar had taken to Twitter to announce his retirement "from all cricket", saying that at the age of 37, the "flame no longer burns so brightly".

De Villiers, regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, last played an international match in April 2018 -- a Test against Australia in Johannesburg. His last ODI game for South Africa was against India at Centurion in February of that year while he last turned up for his country in the shortest format in October, 2017.

Despite not making an appearance for South Africa in over three years, de Villiers continued to showcase his talent in IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The batting great is sixth on the list of all-time run-getters in IPL with 5,162 runs in 184 matches at an average of 39.71. His strike rate of 151.69 is the best among the top 20 run-getters in the tournament.