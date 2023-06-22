A fresh Asia Cup 2023 controversy seemed to have erupted on Wednesday after the incoming Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf slammed the 'hybrid model', suggesting Pakistan should be hosting the entire tournament themselves. The current setup sees Pakistan and Sri Lanka both hosting the continental tournament, but Ashraf wasn't happy seeing the islanders getting the better chunk of games. As his comments became a huge topic of debate among cricket fans on social media, Ashraf softened his stance, suggesting now that the decision has been made, he "can't do anything about it".

"In my personal opinion, this whole hybrid model isn't beneficial for Pakistan and I didn't like it," Ashraf was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "Being a host, Pakistan should have negotiated better to make sure that the entire tournament should have played in Pakistan. Sri Lanka taking the bigger lot of games, leaving Pakistan with only four games, isn't in the best interest of our country.

Ashraf confirmed that he would not attempt to disrupt the existing agreement that has already been reached between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Council.

"But I see the decision has been made, so we have to go with it. I will not block or have any intention not to comply with the decision. I cannot do much about it but to honour the commitment. But going forward, every decision we make will be made for and in the interest of the country," he said.

The Asia Cup's venue and schedule have been a big point of debate in the cricketing fraternity for months. After the PCB vs BCCI logjam, the Pakistan board suggested a 'hybrid model' under the chairmanship of interim chief Najam Sethi.

The model will see four to five of the tournament's 13 games being played in Pakistan. The rest of the matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including all the India vs Pakistan encounters as well as the tournament's final if the Indian team goes through.