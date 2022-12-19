Cricket fans around the world was in for a shock on Sunday as the first Test between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane ended in just two days. The Australians recorded a six-wicket win over the Proteas late Sunday after 19 wickets fell on the second day on a green pitch that offered plenty of bounce and movement to both teams' pace attacks. In all, 34 wickets fell in two days, which led Elgar to ask the umpires whether the surface was safe to play on as Australia was edging towards victory.

"I did ask the umpires how long it goes on for before it is essentially unsafe," he said. "That's where the umpires' discretion comes in -- it's not up to us players."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also questioned the nature of the pitch in Brisbane.

"142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling," he wrote on Twitter.

"142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, with Test cricket struggling for popularity around the world, South African skipper Elgar contended that pitches like the one prepared at the Gabba don't help. "You've got to ask yourself if that's a good advertisement for this format," Elgar said.

Australian captain Pat Cummins conceded the wicket was difficult but stressed it was the same for both sides. "It was certainly tricky -- two days probably isn't ideal," he said. "There was a lot of sideways movement and today a little bit of up and down bounce as well."

With AFP inputs

