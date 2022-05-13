Cheteshwar Pujara has been in great form in the County Championship for Sussex. In his four matches so far, he has scored two double centuries and two tons. His great show has led many to believe that he is prepared to make a comeback to the Indian Test team. Pujara was dropped from the Indian team for the home series against Sri Lanka after some poor run of form. However, with India playing England in a lone Test starting on July 1, which will complete the away series that Team India has been leading 2-1 since last year, the BCCI selectors may be tempted to bring Pujara back in.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar had an interesting take on Pujara's chances to make a comeback.

"Yes, it should be kept in mind (for India's Test match in England). Just last year we saw that before the World Test Championship final, New Zealand played two Test matches in England. Because of that, they got acclimatised to the conditions there and when they got similar conditions in Southampton for the WTC final. It was raining. They were used to the condition. This is what is happening to Cheteshwar Pujara. He has gotten used to batting in English conditions, against their bowlers. Yes, there is a huge difference between a County attack and a Test bowling attack, but when a batter is in rhythm, why not take advantage and consider him," Gavaskar told in an interview on Sports Tak.

"It's not like he will be making a comeback to the Test team after two to three years. It's been a matter of six to seven months. Till September, he was in the team. He was part of the team during the Test series against New Zealand and in South Africa too. He was in the team since January. So yes, he should definitely be considered for the XI. His ability to tire out the bowler and hold one end is highly needed. And we have seen that his strike-rate is good too in County cricket."