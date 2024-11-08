"Not sure about wiser, but older for sure", that is how Virat Kohli described turning 36 on November 05, 2024. After Team India's humiliating 0-3 witewash against New Zealand in the Test series, the mood in the camp was understandably a gloomy one. Kohli didn't make any public appearance on the occasion and also stayed away from social media. Attending an event after his 36th birthday, Virat revealed how he, wife Anushka Sharma celebrated his birthday in a low-key manner.

In fact, kohli even called it the most chilled out birhtday he has ever had, spending quality time with his wife and the kids at home.

"I don't know about being wiser, but I'm older for sure," Kohli told Gaurav Kapoor at the event.

"This was probably the most chilled-out birthday I've had through all these years. It was just Anushka (Sharma) and our two kids at home. It was very relaxed."

While it was Virat's birthday, the iconic batter said that the day was more for his daughter, just like a typical dad.

"The birthday was basically for my daughter. Happens so when you have kids," remarked Kohli.

Kohli didn't have the best of New Zealand series that saw him fail to even cross the 100-run mark cumulatively in 6 innings. His form in the series has been labelled by many as one of the biggest factors behind the team's defeat.

With India all set to travel to Australia next, the experts and fans are counting on Virat to produce an upturn in his form and lead the troops with the bat. Traditionally, Australia has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli, with some of his finest knocks coming Down Under.

Since India's World Test Championship hopes rely on a series win in Australia, Kohli's form will be crucial to the target.