Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has stunned the cricketing world with his sensational batting performances in the past one year. The 15-year-old sensation was brilliant for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 and he followed it up with a half-century in Zimbabwe for the senior team. During the IPL, he faced top bowlers like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Jasprit Bumrah but ended up playing big shots against all of them. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was asked how he will plan against the youngster and he said that the only option is to attack. Harbhajan explained that if one bowls to save themselves, the plan will not work.

"I will not set my fielding according to what he is doing. I will set the field according to how I am reading the game. If I am bowling to save myself, it will not work. The only way to survive is to attack him. It may not work all the time. He may even hit me for some time shots. But the next ball will have to be according to the same plan," Harbhajan told PTI.

He went on to praise Sooryavanshi for his brilliant performances and said that he will become a precedent for many youngsters.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a wonderful player. He is a player that I have never seen before. Someone who is dominating the world at the age of 14-15. The top bowlers are in the world are actually about where to bowl to him. That is a big statement."

"He is going to become a precedent for everyone as many kids are now looking to become like Sooryavanshi.

Earlier, former Australian veteran opener Matthew Hayden believes India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the potential to excel in both short and long formats.

While speaking to ANI, he praised the 15-year-old's courage, mental strength, and ability to thrive in the IPL (Indian Premier League), saying he has the ingredients to become a world-class player.

"Some people say he may be a short-format player only, but I personally disagree. I believe Vaibhav has the potential to succeed in the longer format of the game as well. Fitness is certainly one part of that, but more than anything, it's about mental strength. One of the things I love about Vaibhav is that, at just 15, he had the courage and commitment to take on a major, show-stopping, blockbuster tournament like the IPL, and not just participate, but thrive in it. That tells me he has many of the right ingredients to become a world-class player," Hayden said.

(With ANI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's World Cup Champions Celebrate Wildly At Cibeles Square