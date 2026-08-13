A fan in attendance during the first Test against Bangladesh delivered a hilarious reply to batter Steve Smith after he halted play momentarily due to sight screen issues at Darwin on Thursday. During the first day of the Test, the ever-reliable Steve Smith was tasked with taking Australia out of a collapse. However, at one point during his innings, he halted play due to problems with the sight screen, and the fan was having none of it. As the wait continued, the fan in a furious but hilarious tone, asked Smith to start batting again. "Just hit the damn thing, Smudge (Smith's nickname). Stop being a princess. You are not bigger than the game, Steve, deal with it," said the fan in a video posted by Fox Cricket on their Instagram handle.

Coming to the match, the Bangladesh pace overwhelmed Aussie batters, ending the first session at 74/4, with Hasan Mahmud bowling a sensational two-wicket spell, dislodging both openers Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23) after they had put Australia to a solid start with a 45-run opening stand.

During the second session, wickets continued to tumble for Australia, but Smith did not budge, smashing his 45th Test fifty. At the time of writing, the batter is still standing unbeaten at the time of Tea. Australia is 183/8, with Smith (67*) and Nathan Lyon (0*) at the crease.

Smith also tied legendary Steve Waugh for most Test fifty-plus scores for Australia, with a total of 82, including 37 centuries and 45 fifties. The highest fifty-plus scores for Australia in Tests are by Ricky Ponting (103 such scores, including 41 centuries and 62 fifties).

Mahmud (4/49) and Taskin Ahmed (2/46) were sensational with the ball for Bangladesh.

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