Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the ninth anniversary of his 100th international century on March 16, and it looks like he did it in style with former teammates. Considered to be one of the greatest batsmen to have graced cricket, Tendulkar is currently participating in the ongoing Road Safety World Series. Representing India Legends, he celebrated his anniversary with the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh. 2011 World Cup winner Yusuf took to Twitter to share a photo of the cake-cutting ceremony, and he captioned it as, "It's 9th anniversary of Sachin paji's 100th international century and we celebrated it in some style. Some amazing memories to cherish. @sachin_rt".

It's 9th anniversary of Sachin paji's 100th international century and we celebrated it in some style. Some amazing memories to cherish. @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/AkHRhT0eoj — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 16, 2021

On March 16, 2012, the legendary batsman smashed his 100th international century against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. It was also his 49th ODI ton, along with the 51 centuries he registered in Test cricket.

Tendulkar scored 114 off 147 deliveries, but couldn't prevent a defeat for his side.

It is also worth noting that Sachin's achievement has an outlandish meaning in international cricket. After his 100 centuries, it is Ricky Ponting, who is second in the list, but with 71 tons.

Ponting is followed by Kohli, who has scored 70 hundreds. The margin between Sachin and other cricketers in reaching the milestone is huge, and it could take a long time for someone to reach the landmark.

Tendulkar is also the highest run-scorer in Test and ODI cricket with 15,921 runs and 18,426 runs respectively. In total, he played in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and a single T20I match.