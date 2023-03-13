New Zealand and Sri Lanka put on one of the most thrilling Test matches in the sport's rich history with result going in the Kiwis' favour on the last ball of Day 5 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday. New Zealand's win enabled India to seal a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, alongside Australia. Chasing a target of 285, New Zealand needed one run on the final ball with centurion Kane Williamson on strike. Williamson tried to pull Asitha Fernando's delivery but ended up missing it.

However, he and Neil Wager went for the run even as wicket keeper Niroshan Dickwella went for a direct hit at the striker's end.

But, his throw missed the stumps, and ended up in the hands of Fernando, who was halfway into the pitch. He collected the ball and went for a direct hit himself at the non-striker's end.

However, Williamson made a made a desperate dive to complete the run. The decision went to the third umpire, and the TV replays showed that Williamson had done enough to get his bat across the line before the ball could hit the stumps.

Watch: Moment that sealed India's WTC Final berth

New Zealand finished 121 not out with New Zealand 285-8 and Sri Lanka two wickets shy of their target.

The thrilling New Zealand win scuppered Sri Lanka's chances of making the World Test Championship final, handing the spot to India instead.

When rain wiped out the first two sessions on the fifth day, the umpires ruled there would be a minimum of 53 overs played in the evening, which meant New Zealand would have to average 4.85 an over.

New Zealand took a 1-0 in the two-match series. The second Test starts in Wellington on Friday.

(With AFP Inputs)

