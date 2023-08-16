A firm believer in the powers of domestic cricket, India legend Kapil Dev isn't happy seeing senior Indian players not grinding in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and other local tournaments. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, etc. have all seen their forms being questioned over different intervals of time. Kapil is of the opinion that all top players must play a reasonable amount of domestic cricket, as such a step doesn't just their form but also boosts their team's chances of doing well.

"Domestic cricket is most important. How many domestic matches has Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma or any of the other top players played in recent times? I think the top players must play a decent amount of domestic matches so that it helps the next generation of player," he said in a chat on Times of India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny had said that domestic cricket should be the ideal platform for emerging youngsters, out-of-form or injured stars to make a comeback into the senior team. But, it doesn't look like such a process has been made compulsory by the board.

Kapil was also asked about wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson who didn't produce consistent performances on the tour of West Indies, prompting many experts to suggest that he might not be in India's scheme of things for the ODI World Cup.

"It's not right to talk about Sanju Samson alone. We are talking about the Indian team. I think he is a great player and a wonderful talent. But he has to apply himself more," he said.

The Asia Cup is a big tournament in itself but the Indian team is likely to use it as a preparatory campaign for the ODI World Cup, considering the 15-member team for the quadrennial event is still unsettled.