Former India opener and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra recently a befitting reply to a troll on social media. Chopra is widely popular for his witty style commentary and also for his on-point cricket analysis. Chopra frequently posts videos his YouTube channel, where he discusses about a cricket match and India's squad for any tournament. He also gives his predictions about a player's performance and matches. Apart from this, he regularly interacts with his fans on X (formerly Twitter) regarding their thoughts on cricket.

Recently, Chopra requested his fans to ask him questions on X. One of the users tried to troll the former India opener by asking, "How many centuries you scored in International cricket??"

Seeing this, Chopra turned on his witty side and gave a humorous reply, "Same as the number of games you played for your state. None."

Same as the number of games you played for your state. None https://t.co/rk5wFh0E7L — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 12, 2025

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. In the squad, Suryakumar Yadav retained his place as the skipper while all-rounder Axar Patel was named as his deputy in the place of Hardik Pandya.

"Axar Patel has been appointed the vice-captain. He is given very few chances. It seemed like he was being treated unfairly every time. So the selection committee said this time that they would make him the vice-captain. He will have to be played now and made to bowl his entire quota of overs," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"Axar Patel had a huge role in winning the World Cup, including the final. However, he is either not given a bowl or not made to bat. It was beyond my understanding why Axar Patel wasn't being treated properly. Now he can discuss with Surya and ask him to let him bowl three to four overs," he added.

The five-match T20I series will kick-start from January 22 in Kolkata. This series will be followed by a three-match ODI series.