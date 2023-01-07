Sydney Sixers registered a six-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League (BBL) game on Friday. However, there was a controversial moment in the match when an umpiring error cost Sixers' Jordan Silk his wicket in the final over of the match. With Sixers needing two runs to win off three deliveries, Silk missed a cut shot that went through to the keeper, but James Vince called him for a single. However, the bowler and the wicketkeeper combined to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end.

While Silk seemed to have fallen short at the non-striker's end, Stars' captain Adam Zampa took a review for a caught behind.

Silk was ultimately given out caught behind, despite the replays showing a clear gap between the bat and ball when a spike on 'snicko' appeared.

A disappointed Silk protested and asked for a review himself, but he eventually had to walk back to the dugout after he was denied the review.





Another day and the thrill in #BB12 never fails to surprise us



Have a look at the and let us know your decision in the comments #SonySportsNetwork #SydneySixers #JordanSilk pic.twitter.com/Ugy9cVtH6a — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 6, 2023

The decision went down poorly with cricket experts and fans on Twitter. Here are some reactions:

How is this out? There's a spike, but check out the gap between bat and ball in the left frame. That's what Jordan Silk was questioning, surely. #bbl #jordansilk #bigbashleague @jcsilk14 pic.twitter.com/ZFlwdKUHpo — D. (follow me back) (@DJustLurking) January 6, 2023

And the interesting bit was that nobody spotted it on Live broadcast. https://t.co/s4UggU7WTA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2023

@BBL how do the commentators think Jordan silk is complaining about the wide when he clearly didn't hit the ball pic.twitter.com/NHWKk77ZkE — Julien Stoldt (@Jcstoldt) January 6, 2023

"I definitely heard a noise as it went past my bat and I saw up there that there was a spike on snicko as it was going past (my bat). But then the front-on camera showed I was about that far away from it, so I'm not sure how they've come up with that," Silk was quoted as saying by Fox Sports Australia after the match.

"That's what I saw on the screen, so that what was I was going off (when I tried to review). But I reckon I was run out at the other end anyway. It's following me at the moment, controversy. I don' know, it was a bizarre moment. I went from thinking I was out on the snicko and then I saw a gap on the other camera. It could've blown up, no doubt," he added.

