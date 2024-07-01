India skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a heartfelt post after her husband led Team India to the T20 World Cup 2024 title on Saturday in Barbados. India ended their 11-year-old ICC title drought with this win and it was also their second T20 World Cup title. Amid all the celebrations, the fans were also taken aback by the news of Rohit and star batter Virat Kohli's T20Is retirement. When the world was dealing with this shock, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also drew curtains on his T20I career.

Under Rohit's captaincy, Team India reached the finals of three ICC tournaments (World Test Championship in 2023, ODI World Cup 2023, and T20 World Cup 2024), in a span of one year. The right-handed opener has now treated all the fans with the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit's wife Ritika shared some pics, along with a lengthy caption, lauding her husband for his tremendous hard work.

"Ro, I know what this has meant to you. This format, this cup, these men, this journey and this entire process of getting what you've always dreamed of. I know how hard these last few months have been for you. I know the toll it's taken on your heart, mind and body but watching you achieve your dream was incredibly emotional and inspiring," wrote Ritika.

"As your wife, I am immensely proud of what you've achieved and the impact you've had on this game and the people who love it; but as someone who loves your game I'm sad to see you leave any part of it behind. I know you've thought long and hard about what's best for this team but that doesn't make watching you leave that part of it behind any easier. I love you so much and I am so incredible proud to call you mine!" she added.

Rohit left T20Is with 4231 runs from 159 matches, having made five hundreds and 32 fifties. He continues to be active in the Test and ODI formats.

After Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format, Hardik Pandya is the front runner to take the role of India captaincy in T20Is. When Rohit missed T20I action in 2023, it was Hardik Pandya, who led the Indian team in the shortest format.

(With PTI Inputs)