The Pakistan cricket team underwent a huge transformation following a disappointing run in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The entire selection committee was revamped by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and in place of Babar Azam, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was made the T20I captain. Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, also the fast bowler's father-in-law, had a funny take on Shaheen becoming the captain for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and he came up with an explanation involving veteran star Mohammad Rizwan.

During a recent event attended by Rizwan, Shaheen, fast bowler Haris Rauf and senior wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, Afridi was all praise for Rizwan.

He lauded the veteran star's performance in the World Cup and said that he wanted Rizwan to be the T20 captain but Shaheen got the job "by mistake".

“I admire Rizwan's hard work and focus level. His best quality, which I like most, is only focusing on his game and paying no heed to who doing what and what not. He is really a fighter!” said Afridi in an event organised by the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

“I wanted to see him (Rizwan) as the T20 captain, but Shaheen became the skipper by mistake," he added leaving the players along with the audience in splits.

Afridi's first assignment as captain will be the five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting January 12, with matches being played on January 14, 17, 19 and 21. It will be the start of their preparation for T20 World Cup 2024 which will take place later this year.