The Indian cricket team's path to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final got a bit complicated with their third Test match against Australia ending in a draw in Brisbane on Wednesday. The match was riddled with rain stoppages and with bad light stopping play just after the final session on Day 5, the two captains and umpires decided to call the match off. With this result, India now have a tough road ahead in order to book their spot in the WTC Final with South Africa, Sri Lanka and Australia also in hot pursuit.

If India win both of the remaining matches, Rohit Sharma and Co will book their spot in the WTC Final irrespective of the other results. If the series ends 2-1 in favour of India, they will qualify provided Sri Lanka beat Australia 1-0 in their two-match series or it ends 1-1. If the series ends 2-2 with India and Australia winning one match each out of the two upcoming encounters, the path gets a little trickier. In that case, Sri Lanka will have to win their Test series 2-0 against Australia to help India's cause. These conditions are valid in case of Pakistan losing one game against South Africa in their Test series.

If the Border-Gavaskar series ends 2-2 and Australia win both of their games against Sri Lanka, India can still book their WTC Final berth if Pakistan beat South Africa 2-0 in their two-match Test series.

The rain-interrupted third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw here on Wednesday, leaving the series tied 1-1 going into the penultimate Test in Melbourne.

India were eight for no loss with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) and KL Rahul (4) at the crease in their chase of 275 when bad light and rain forced an early tea.

Australia made a spirited declaration at 89 for seven in their second innings with more than one session to go.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the show with 3/18 in his six overs, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (2/35 in 7 overs) and Akash Deep (2/28).

The surprise move from skipper Pat Cummins came after the 18th over when they declared the innings as a two-way result seemed realistic with more than 50 overs possible in the final session.

The third Test had multiple rain interruption across the five days.

Earlier, India were all out for 260 in response to Australia's 445.

Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls. Australia gained a 185-run first innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Travis Head's bowling in the 79th over.

