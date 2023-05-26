Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the team composition for India can be extremely helpful in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval and the presence of three fast bowlers and two spinners will allow skipper Rohit Sharma to control the game against Australia. In a recent interaction, Shastri said that the overcast condition in England during June will be of help to the pacers and their performance can allow India to win the coveted title.

“India did very well in England last time round because you had Bumrah, you had Shami, you had Shardul Thakur, and you had Mohammed Siraj. So you had four fast bowlers. One being an all-rounder there, Shardul,” Shastri said in ICC Review.

"That is a very good combination in England. Especially from India's point of view. It allows someone like Rohit Sharma to control the game far better. At times in England, you need to slow it down as well. And suddenly it can get overcast,” he added.

Shastri has ppicked Ajinkya Rahane in his probable XI, while also admitting that Jasprit Bumrah's absence will hurt India's chances in the game. Rahane has looked in great touch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and was recalled to the side after an injury to Shreyas Iyer.

“You have got horses for courses, you've got all bases covered. But then if the quality is not good in your fast-bowling attack. If you think the guys are older, they are not as quick as they used to be, and the form is a little doubtful, then you play that second spinner because Ashwin is quality, as is Jadeja,” Shastri explained.